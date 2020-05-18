Eaton gives ‘invaluable’ power software to partners for free

Eaton is stepping up to the plate for channel partners by giving them its Power Management Software for free, which can be deployed, configured and utilized remotely, in a bold move to help customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Before March, Eaton and none of our competitors were able to install and configure this type of software remotely,” said Curtiz Gangi, vice president of sales for U.S. channels for Eaton’s data center segment in an interview with CRN USA. “Those features are now available in our software that partners can utilize to help their clients around installing the software remotely, configuring their devices so they have remote outlet control, and being able to reboot devices remotely in case there are lock-ups because you still want people to be productive during this [pandemic].”

The power management giant is providing its Power Management Software -- including both its Intelligent Power Manager (IPM) and Visual Power Manager Essential (VPME) – to partners for free through Nov. 1.

COVID-19 use cases for Eaton’s free IPM software are around business continuity with automatic remediation and remote monitoring of a customer’s power devices. The company’s VPME software provides remote monitoring of all brands rack mount power devices. The software offers remote control, firmware and configuration that enables Eaton devices to assist in management and power cycling of equipment without the need to physically travel to the site.

In addition to providing its IPM and VPM software for free, Eaton is helping the channel improve cash flow by extending payment terms from 30 days to 90 days -- interest free -- through the company’s channel financing program.

The new financial offer is valid to partners through Dec. 31, 2020, and is available through distributors Ingram Micro, Tech Data, Synnex and ScanSource.

“We’ve already leveraged this program, and the obvious breathing room it provides a VAR faced with such uncertainty further strengthens our relationship,” said En-Net’s Lowe. “It isn’t that impactful that Eaton recognized the challenges partners were facing, it is impactful that they put in place a policy that directly addressed the potential problems the partners faced.”

Gangi said the new 90-day interest free financing for partners was created after hearing concerns from the channel that projects were being stalled due to customer cash flow uncertainties stemming from COVID-19.

“We wanted to get that log-jam out of the way and make the partners feel more conformable. So we pay the interest on that 90 days. We wanted to make sure the economics of our channels continued and we didn’t see projects stalled,” he said.

Gangi said the free software and new financing offers will help its thousands of channel partners during and post coronavirus pandemic.

“We really want to say, ‘Go use the software and financing. Then after this period is done, the software is live and collecting data. There’s a lot of information in there that can help customers make decision on if they have the correct power infrastructure for the long-term.’ So partners have capabilities around virtualization and the core data they can gather, then in the long term, they can talk to their clients about integrating the software as a subscription for them moving forward.”

