Eaton hunts for channel talent with BDM role

Power management vendor Eaton is on the hunt for an experienced IT channel salesperson to fill a business development manager role.

The vendor is seeking a candidate to fill a vacant IT Channel Business Development Manager role, specifically with “extensive” background within the IT channel, specialising in data centre and IT infrastructure solutions.

Eaton is seeking someone with at least five years of related IT channel sales experience, and having a tertiary qualification is preferred. Prior working experience in the Australian IT and/or electrical industry is required.

Responsibilities include applying sales and technical knowledge to help increase sales of Eaton’s Power Quality products, which include uninterruptible power supply (UPS), power automation software, power distribution units (PDU) and data centre racking infrastructure.

The candidate is also expected to hold relationships with key distribution and reseller channel partners within the assigned sales territory.

The role will also require the monitoring of sales proposals and liaise with clients to modify them when needed, as well as market trends through personal contact with clients and suppliers, and attendance at industry association meetings, seminars and trade functions.

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the LinkedIn job listing or Eaton’s career site.