ECCTEC Distribution adds telehealth vendor VSee

Sydney-based ECCTEC Distribution has brought telehealth software vendor VSee to Australia and New Zealand through a distribution agreement.

US-based VSee specialises in low-bandwidth group video chat and screen-sharing software for the healthcare sector.

ECCTEC will distribute both VSee Messenger video platform and the VSee Clinic video and workflow solution for online virtual clinics.

ECCTEC chief executive Edgar Giesel said, “We are very excited to further expand ECCTEC’s smart and innovative Healthcare offering for our customers with one of the most trusted Telehealth software [solutions] in the market.”

“VSee’s telemedicine SaaS bundled with Advantech’s Telehealth Cart and portable Telehealth Suitcase offers our channel partners a complete and competitive solution package and access to the fast-growing Telehealth market.”

Apart from the video capability, VSee also supports clinical workflows before, during and after patient visits; live streaming of digital medical peripherals (Otoscope, mobile ultrasound, ECG etc), device connectivity for fitness trackers and others.

The low-bandwidth solution also works over 3G cellular networks with a military grade 256-bit encryption.