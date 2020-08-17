ECCTEC Distribution launches in ANZ

Sydney-based ECCTEC Distribution has launched in the Australian and New Zealand market.

Founded and led by channel veteran Edgar Giesel, the newly founded distributor specialises in digital solutions that help simplify business processes.

The company’s vendor partners include healthcare SaaS provider Bewatec, smart IoT ePaper provider Advantech and Push-To-Talk specialist Tassta.

Giesel and the rest of the ECCTEC team is building a new channel to deliver its product range and will offer service and support services to resellers.

Speaking on the vendor appointments, Geisel said, “We’ve been able to secure exclusive distribution rights for two international vendors offering a range of new products and services never seen before in the ANZ market.” The exclusives are Germany-based Bewatec and Taiwan-based Advantech.

Bewatec’s ConnectCare SaaS platform is said to integrate relevant digital services into one system to provide patients, nurses and doctors easy access to the required information at any time.

Advantech meanwhile manufactures IoT solutions, specifically Smart IoT ePaper LEO-D digital labelling solutions for Smart Healthcare, Retail, Office, Building, Industry, Logistic and Warehousing.

Tassta, also based in Germany, specialises in critical communications, specifically Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTToC), PTT over Video, Lone Worker Protection, Indoor and GPS Localisation, Command Control Dispatching, Task Management, recording and more.