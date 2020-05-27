eCommerce consultancy Tryzens scores with clothing retailer SurfStitch

By on
Digital commerce consultancy Tryzens has scored an ecommerce partnership with Australian clothing retailer SurfStitch.

UK-headquartered Tryzens, which has offices in both Sydney and Melbourne, provides ecommerce and customer engagement services and digital transformation consulting services. Its partners include Salesforce, Microsoft, Magento, IBM, SAP and Shopify.

Tryzens will provide consultancy services like customer experience design, strategic road-mapping and other enhancements to enhance and support SurfStitch’s digital storefront.

Tryzens said the partnership came as SurfStitch seeks to explore new sales channels and ways to engage with customers.

SurfStitch managing director Justin Hillberg said, “We have always and will continue to put our customers first. In the current climate, we need to challenge the status quo and look to new ways to evolve our online experience.”

“We have always had strong relationships with our partners and cultural alignment has been key to our mutual success.

“Working with Tryzens is a new chapter for SurfStitch and we are excited about what the future holds.”

Tryzens CEO Andy Burton said, “We’re elated to partner with SurfStitch as one of the pioneers in the online space to add our expertise and support to bolster sustainable and profitable trade.”

