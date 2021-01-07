Ecommerce SaaS vendor Searchspring expands Aussie presence with new APAC lead

By on
Kate Massey (Searchspring)

Ecommerce site search and merchandising software vendor Searchspring has appointed Kate Massey as its head of Asia-Pacific.

Searchspring bolsters a customer’s search and merchandising capabilities through its platform by automating some business processes including analytics and merchandising. Some of its existing customers in Australia include Kathmandu, Nourished Life, Patagonia, Rip Curl and Volcom.

Massey is tasked to drive the growth of Searchspring in Australia, New Zealand and “across Asia”. She will oversee the company’s day-to-day developments and growth in the region.

"Last year businesses faced market disruption at unprecedented rates, yet met these challenges with resilience, adaptability, and agility,” Massey said.

“I am deeply passionate about helping businesses achieve their target goals and am thrilled to be joining an organisation that puts clients front and centre in all of their decision making and product investment.

"I knew as soon as I read Searchspring's online customer reviews on G2 that this was the impressive company and team I wanted to work with to help deliver on its mission to give ecommerce teams superpowers in a region I call home.”

Prior to joining Searchspring, Massey was chief marketing officer at ASX-listed JCurve Solutions, a role she held from 2017 to September 2020 to conclude an 11-year career with the company. She also worked at e-Volve Corporate Technology and Maersk Line.

Searchspring chief executive Peter Messana said: “The APAC region, particularly Australia and New Zealand, plays a key role in the rapidly growing ecommerce ecosystem.”

