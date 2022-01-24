Edge cloud networking vendor Fastly names Alan Chan as first ANZ channel chief

Edge cloud networking vendor Fastly has appointed Alan Chan as its first head of channel and partnership for Australia and New Zealand.

The hiring comes as the company looks to bring in more channel partners to grow its presence locally, across a range of verticals.

Based in Sydney, Chan will be responsible for further developing the local Fastly channel, as well as growing existing relationships with partners like network alliance partners, managed services providers and systems integrators.

“We are delighted that Alan has joined Fastly as our first ever head of channel and partnership for Australia and New Zealand. His skillset and experience of working with leading cybersecurity vendors and their large multinationals customers will be invaluable as we drive our channel growth and continue to enable Australian and New Zealand businesses to secure digital experiences across a range of vertical markets,” Fastly ANZ area vice president Derek Rast said.

“In addition, Alan’s market knowledge of working with organisations of all sizes within Australia’s cybersecurity industry will be a compelling asset as we continue to scale strategic partnerships and both develop and augment our channel programs in the years ahead.”

Chan first revealed his new role on LinkedIn, saying he was "excited to be joining a great team".

"A callout to partners who want to join me on this journey working with great people and technologies. I am on a mission to recruit partners!" his post read.

Chan most recently worked at Trustwave as strategic account director, a role he held from 2018 to December 2021. Prior to that, he was director of business development for security at systems integrator Unisys from 2016 to 2017, and enterprise account manager at FireEye from 2014 to 2016.

Some more previous stints include sales roles at Symantec, Websense and McAfee Australia, as well as technical roles at Symantec Singapore, Logicalis Australia and Acer Computer Australia.

Speaking on his appointment, Chan said, “It’s exciting to join a fast-growing company with a strong market opportunity that is committed to scaling high quality partnerships to enhance customer experience.”

“I’m looking forward to growing Fastly’s partner ecosystem and helping customers take advantage of our global edge cloud network and security solutions, along with complementary partner integrations and services.”

Based in the US, Fastly’s edge cloud platform includes a content delivery network and load balancing services, secured by denial-of-service attack protection, a bot mitigation service and a firewall. The platform is built on top of the Varnish HTTP accelerator platform.