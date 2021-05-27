Check your spam folder: CRN has changed email provider so your Channelwire newsletter may not be getting delivered to your inbox.

EdTech vendor Promethean names new APAC leader

By on
EdTech vendor Promethean has appointed Gene Ng as APAC regional vice president as it targets growth in the region.

Based in Singapore, he will lead regional sales and channel operations and is tasked with ensuring customers and partners have the resources needed for modern learning.

Promethean specialises in education-focused interactive displays and learning delivery software.

“Access to quality education is at the heart of every society,” said Ng. 

“I am proud to be joining a company with such a strong education pedigree and look forward to working with our channel partners to make Promethean’s solutions widely accessible to all schools, teachers, and students in my region.”

Ng worked in tech and the IT channel for 20 years, previously holding senior leadership roles with CA, IBM, Blue Coat, and Motorola. Prior to Promethean, he was Beyond Trust Corporation APJ regional vice president.

Ng has also been on the accreditation/certification evaluation panel of the Singaporean National Infocomm Competency Centre in the education industry, and owned his own company while also serving on the executive committee of the Young Entrepreneurs’ Organization.

Ng will report to chief revenue officer Chris Hand who is responsible for driving market growth throughout APAC and ANZ. 

“We’re excited to welcome Gene on board. His excellent track record in delivering strong growth throughout the region, alongside a passion for education, make him ideally placed to lead our operations in these markets going forward,” Hand said.

Tags:
gene ng promethean strategy

