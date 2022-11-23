Edtech vendor Promethean taps Alloys for Australian push

UK-based education display vendor Promethean Global has named Melbourne-based Alloys as its new distribution partner in Australia starting in 2023.

Alloys will drive the vendor’s “regional growth strategy", giving it access to distribution centres and showrooms in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, and a sales centre in Perth.

Promethean cited Alloys’ 40 years in business, including 15 years in on the AV and education market, as factors in the partnership.

Promethean sales and channel manager Martin Strong said, “The next step in our growth lies in empowering our partners with the support that extends beyond product and logistics. Our vision is well aligned with Alloys, who have a proven record of helping resellers drive revenue and increase profitability, all while delivering excellent brand experiences.”

“Their geographical reach and on-the-ground presence is also unique for our industry, and these localised operations will be key in helping our partners to make the most of the ActivPanel 9 opportunity.”

Promethean launched the ActivPanel 9, its newest interactive display, in Australia earlier this year.

Alloys chief executive officer Paul Harman said, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with Promethean, as they have long been a dominant player in the education space worldwide, and we believe the addition of our distribution capabilities will assist in achieving their growth aspirations in Australia.”

“We also look forward to assisting with the move into new market opportunities. There is a significant match between the cultures and desires of our two organisations and this product line perfectly complements and connects with our AV line up and our long-term ambition in the market.”

In 2018, Promethean signed Multimedia Technology as its Australian distributor, with a focus on fulfilment.

Promethean also appointed Gene Ng as APAC regional vice president in May 2021 to focus on growth in the region.