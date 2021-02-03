EFEX adds Wollongong office with BMS Group acquisition

EFEX adds Wollongong office with BMS Group acquisition
EFEX CEO Nick Sheehan
National managed service provider EFEX is set to acquire the Illawarra-based BMS Group to expand its presence in New South Wales.

BMS has been servicing the region for more than 30 years and, with this acquisition, its Wollongong office and 30 employees will add to EFEX’s 16 existing locations.

The current directors of BMS, Shaun Minogue and Jenny Balzarano, will be transitioning into the EFEX leadership team.

This expands EFEX’s serviceable market into what it describes as the ‘growth area’ of South West Sydney.

EFEX chief executive Nick Sheehan explains that the acquisition is part of the company’s growth strategy that has picked up again after being delayed in 2020.

“I’ve been a huge admirer of the BMS business for a protracted period of time, and culturally, BMS is a great fit for EFEX as both teams believe in delivering uncomplicated, down to earth service to their customers.

“The increase in IT service capacity means we’ll be able to continue to provide our existing customers with tailored technology, while positioning ourselves for further growth in the managed IT sector.”

This purchase follows the company’s acquisition of Cloud Copy Click in regional Victoria a year ago as the company chases the goal of having 50 branches throughout regional Australia by 2023.

EFEX’s will expand the services offered to regional customers, building on BMS’s focus on print and document management and IT infrastructure support.

No purchase information was disclosed.

