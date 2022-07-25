Efex Group acquires Albury MSP In Touch Office Technology

Regional managed services provider Efex Group has acquired Albury, NSW-based hardware and IT support provider In Touch Office Technology for an undisclosed sum.

In Touch specialises in IT services, remote management and network implementation services, and also resells PCs, laptops, software solutions and peripherals.

Efex said In Touch will remain a local business, but it would also expand its line of service offerings, including in-house voice and data services with Efex’s backing.

In Touch and its eight staff will bolster Efex’s presence in Albury, which Efex said would also cement its commitment to the region. In Touch’s remit covers the Albury-Wodonga, Southern NSW and Northern Victoria regions.

“Our In Touch team will be able to support businesses with a broader range of products, services and skills that are the best fit to help teams work securely and productively in the office or remotely,” Efex chief executive Nick Sheehan said.

“The acquisition makes sense for us, combining the overlapping services and customers while expanding the product offerings for our regional clients was an organic step towards growth.”

Efex acquired In Touch from owners Ken Dick and Alan King, while manager Nathan Dick will stay on in the new role of Efex’s Albury branch manager. Dick aims to expand In Touch’s offerings to small and medium-sized businesses and government customers across sectors like accountancy, medical, education and engineering firms.

Nathan Dick said, “This is great news for our customers. We understand the nuances of running a business in regional Australia and we know the types of services that will make life easier for them. We are looking forward to expanding our offering through Efex.”

Ken Dick said, “Nothing will change for our valued customers. We will continue to be run by the same capable local team who understand local businesses best. We will continue to operate out of the same building and ensure our customers are looked after in the way they are accustomed to.”

“We look forward to extending our offering to include voice and data capabilities, powering the growth of regional businesses,” he said.

In January, Efex acquired Adelaide-based managed services provider Logic Plus to expand its presence in South Australia. The company also secured an investment from Australian private equity firm Alceon Private Equity, which acquired a 50 percent stake in Efex for $29.5 million.