EFEX Group hires Anthony Roberts as COO as company pursues growth

Sydney managed technology services provider EFEX Group has hired Anthony Roberts as its first chief operating officer.

Roberts, hired out of the financial services, is tasked to lead and bolster the company’s growth strategy in regional Australia, through acquisition, product diversification and innovation.

The appointment comes following EFEX’s recent acquisition of Wollongong, NSW-based The BMS Group in February this year, which was part of a bid to reach 50 branches by 2023.

“I’m delighted to be joining such a passionate and driven team. My goal, as well as driving cross-functional growth at EFEX, is to ensure that regional Australian businesses have the support and technology services they need to thrive and succeed in a post-pandemic world,” Roberts said.

“It's an exciting time to join a company that is so well-positioned for this next phase of growth.”

Prior to joining EFEX, Roberts was managing director of business finance solutions provider Grow Asset Finance (formerly Eclipx Commercial). He also held leadership roles at GE Capital, CIT and Flexigroup (now Humm).

Speaking on Roberts’ hiring, EFEX chief executive Nick Sheehan said, “I’ve known Anthony for a number of years, and I’ve always been impressed by his ability to develop and nurture businesses and people.”

“His unrivalled experience in B2B finance and sales, combined with his dedication and passion, will no doubt help accelerate EFEX’s already impressive growth trajectory and further expansion into regional Australia.”

EFEX Group appeared in the CRN Fast50 list from 2015 to 2017, finishing second in both 2015 and 2016, and 17th in 2017.