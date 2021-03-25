Efex, Inland Digital, Colourworks score Canon partner awards

Canon has recognised its top performing channel partners of the previous year at its 2020 Canon Partner Channel Awards.

The printing vendor recognised partners across Australia who exceeded annual growth targets, supported customers’ digital transformation via a diverse offering of innovative software and hardware solutions, and provided best-in-class implementation and after-care, service and support.

Award winners were recognised in eight different categories, including the top gong of National Partner of the Year Award.

CRN Fast50 company EFEX was the recipient of National Partner of the Year for 2020, for its achievements in exceeding every financial, technological, and service and support target. The company also doubled its projected growth targets last year.

The company combined multiple Canon software and hardware solutions, like Therefore, uniFLOW Online and multifunction devices, to secure a number of large opportunities in 2020.

“EFEX Shepparton has shown that regional businesses can deliver incredible results using a combination of clever account development, deep industry knowledge, and a relentless desire to win,” Canon Australia general manager of B2B sales Ben Luke said.

Underpinned by a dedicated cast of team members that consistently go above and beyond for their customers, EFEX Shepparton effectively engages customers across multiple verticals and market segments, making them an incredibly strong partner for Canon.”

Orange, NSW-based Inland Digital took home two awards, Software Partner of the Year and Canon Service Partner of the Year.

The company was honoured for achieving all performance targets, while delivering continual improvements in service outcomes. The latter award was in recognition of its implementation of Canon software solutions.

“The team at Inland Digital are very collaborative, open to change, and are hyper focussed on driving results that can be celebrated by the customer, their team, and our team here at Canon,” Luke said.

“They drink champagne of their own making – a truly sweet drop given the honours achieved this year.”

Here’s the full list of winners:

National Partner of the Year Award and Business Partner of the Year 2020 - VIC/TAS: EFEX Shepparton

Business Partner of the Year award - SA/NT/WA/ Asia Pacific: Datec PNG

Business Partner of the Year 2020 – NSW: Colourworks Coffs Harbour

Business Partner of the Year 2020 – QLD: Duplic8

Software Partner of the Year award and Service Partner of the Year: Inland Digital

Outstanding Achievement Award: Printech

Business Partner of the Year 2020 Large Format: Total Image Supplies

“Congratulations to each of our 2020 Canon Partner Award winners, and a special nod to the EFEX Shepperton Team for your contribution to our business and the channel,” Luke said.

“Canon has always held its partners to the highest standard of service to add value to our customers and drive competitiveness in the channel. However in a year when every business across the country faced challenges due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, these celebrated partners not only continued to exceed the expectations of our customers and stakeholders; they also achieved their lofty growth targets and revenue goals, which is truly outstanding.

“On behalf of Canon Australia, I thank each of our partners for delivering an exceptional level of work for our customers.”