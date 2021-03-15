Eighty20 Solutions, Tata, WorkJam, Fujitsu, NTT and Wipro get nods from Woolworths

Tech consultancy and 2020 CRN Fast50 finalist Eighty20 Solutions has been recognised by retail giant Woolworths along with Tata Consultancy Services, WorkJam, Fujitsu, NTT and Wipro.

The retailer held the Woolworths Group IT Awards through a virtual event, recognising and celebrating the IT companies that had “strong partnerships” with Woolworths over the past year.

Woolworths awarded its Technology Partner of the Year Award to Tata Consultancy Services.

“We’re pleased to recognise the great IT partnerships we have. These partnerships support us to deliver our huge IT agenda for our team and our customers, and we simply couldn’t do it without them,” Woolworths Group chief information officer John Hunt said.

“Thank you to all of our technology partners for helping us build a better tomorrow."

Eighty20 was awarded by Woolworths in 2019 with a 10,000-device Windows 10 migration contract, covering both the retailer’s corporate offices and distribution centres. Eighty20 also rolled out Microsoft's security and mobile device management suite Intune.

In addition to Windows, VMware's Horizon was deployed at the time and Woolworths’ existing Citrix virtualization environment was upgraded. The deployments meant Eighty20 could repackage and migrate Woolworth’s apps while consolidating and removing some of its legacy apps, along with upgrading management capabilities around Windows 10.

Woolworths head of delivery Sheila O’Reilly commented on the project, saying “Migrating a diverse group of users from Windows 7 to 10 was always going to be a challenge. We needed a virtual device platform change; device management and security tools in a shrinking timeframe, not helped by COVID-19.”

“We wanted to create growth and development opportunities for our own people. We needed the consultants to have a breadth of skills across business analysis, stakeholder management, change and operations transition. It seemed impossible!”

“And yet Eighty20 have delivered – and continue to provide a professional, high calibre outcome that is motivational!”