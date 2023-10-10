Elastic appoints new APJ leaders

By on
Elastic appoints new APJ leaders
Andrew Habgood, Elastic

Search engine company Elastic has announced several senior leadership appointments in Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Andrew Habgood has been appointed as Elastic's APJ VP of channels and alliances, joining the company from Red Hat, where he was partner ecosystem VP.

Elastic has also appointed Gavin Jones as Australia and New Zealand VP, where he will be responsible for operations, business development and strategy.

Before joining the company, Jones served as Confluent’s ANZ VP and previously spent nine years at Salesforce leading its Tableau Software practice in Australia.

Gavin Jones, Elastic/Supplied

Jones too will be based in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Cisco AppDynamics EMEA VP of sales engineering Chris Walker has been appointed Elastic's APJ VP of solutions architecture. 

Walker will lead Elastic’s team of solution engineers, system architects and technical specialists across APJ to increase sales penetration and deliver innovative solutions and be based in Singapore.

Elsewhere, Singapore-based Ravi Rajendran has been appointed VP for South-East Asia and Jaebum Im VP of Korea.

"I'm excited to welcome such outstanding leaders to Elastic as we continue helping customers to achieve better business outcomes by taking advantage of all their structured and unstructured data, securing and protecting private information more effectively, and optimising their infrastructure," Elastic's APJ VP Barrie Sheers said.

"These exceptional leaders will be instrumental in helping our customers adapt and thrive amidst rapid technological evolution with AI-driven Search, Observability, and Security across the Asia Pacific region."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
andrew habgood digital elastic search engine elasticsearch gavin jones

Partner Content

LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
HP: supporting the hybrid workforce with more sustainable printers
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Thales $176 million Tesserent purchase a done deal

Thales $176 million Tesserent purchase a done deal
Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses
Aussie Broadband throws hat in the ring for Symbio

Aussie Broadband throws hat in the ring for Symbio
Cisco predicts healthy Australian managed services revenue until 2025

Cisco predicts healthy Australian managed services revenue until 2025

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?