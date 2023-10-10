Elastic appoints new APJ leaders

Search engine company Elastic has announced several senior leadership appointments in Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Andrew Habgood has been appointed as Elastic's APJ VP of channels and alliances, joining the company from Red Hat, where he was partner ecosystem VP.

Elastic has also appointed Gavin Jones as Australia and New Zealand VP, where he will be responsible for operations, business development and strategy.

Before joining the company, Jones served as Confluent’s ANZ VP and previously spent nine years at Salesforce leading its Tableau Software practice in Australia.

Gavin Jones, Elastic/Supplied

Jones too will be based in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Cisco AppDynamics EMEA VP of sales engineering Chris Walker has been appointed Elastic's APJ VP of solutions architecture.

Walker will lead Elastic’s team of solution engineers, system architects and technical specialists across APJ to increase sales penetration and deliver innovative solutions and be based in Singapore.

Elsewhere, Singapore-based Ravi Rajendran has been appointed VP for South-East Asia and Jaebum Im VP of Korea.

"I'm excited to welcome such outstanding leaders to Elastic as we continue helping customers to achieve better business outcomes by taking advantage of all their structured and unstructured data, securing and protecting private information more effectively, and optimising their infrastructure," Elastic's APJ VP Barrie Sheers said.

"These exceptional leaders will be instrumental in helping our customers adapt and thrive amidst rapid technological evolution with AI-driven Search, Observability, and Security across the Asia Pacific region."