Electronics retailer DigiDirect expands into Western Sydney with Parramatta Cameras acquisition

Electronics and imaging technology reseller DigiDirect has opened a new store in Western Sydney through the acquisition of Parramatta Cameras.

The store is DigiDirect’s seventh across Australia and fourth in New South Wales, joining the Sydney CBD, Bondi Junction and Miranda stores.

Parramatta Cameras, located in Westfield Parramatta, was purchased from photographic retail veteran Tom Saade, who was set to retire from the industry.

“I am very happy to have realised a long term goal for our business, which was to establish a physical retail presence in Western Sydney,” DigiDirect group managing director Shant Kradjian said.

“I am proudest that we’ve been able to achieve this while honouring the legacy of one of the legends of the camera retail industry, Mr. Tom Saade, who I have always had major respect for.”

DigiDirect general manager Haig Kayserian said, “digiDirect Parramatta will soon carry core ranges from the brands that make up all our categories.”

“This will ensure today’s camera buyer, whether they are photographers, gamers, streamers, content creators or hobbyists, will be able to fill their entire tech stacks from digiDirect, whether that is in-store or online at digidirect.com.au.”

DigiDirect’s brands include consumer electronics like Apple, Samsung, AOC, Lenovo, Oppo, Rode, Logitech, Elgato, LaCie, Corsair and more, in addition to its main photography business reselling Canon, Sony, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Panasonic, Olympus, DJI, Tamron, Sigma, Manfrotto, Sandisk, among others.

In addition to the Sydney stores, DigiDirect has one each in Melbourne CBD, Brisbane CBD and Cannington, Western Australia.

The Melbourne store reopened in June 2022 following a refit to showcase its new categories, computers, mobile, gaming and streaming in addition to the photography gear.

“The refit of our Melbourne CBD location represents the new exemplar of the digiDirect store as a specialist retailer of carefully curated brands and products in the broader consumer electronics space,” Kayserian said at the time.