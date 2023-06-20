EM Solutions picks up $150m naval satcom contract

By on
EM Solutions picks up $150m naval satcom contract
EM Solutions and CASG contract signing at Russell Office, Canberra
Supplied

Brisbane-based EM Solutions has been awarded an approximately $150 million acquisition contract to upgrade the Royal Australian Navy satellite communications systems, the company announced.

The defence, maritime, broadcasting and telco sector oriented company was awarded the contract by the Commonwealth Acquisition and Sustainment Group, or CASG.

Under the seven-year SEA1442 Phase 5 contract, the Navy's primary and alternate satcom systems are to be upgraded across the existing fleet.

King Cobra and Cobra satcom terminals made by EM Solutions will be used for the upgrade.

The contract also provides up to a further $50 million in material and service purchases by CASG from EM Solutions, once the initial program deliverables are approved, the company said.

EM Solutions will be the prime contractor for the deal, and has embarked on hiring 30 new staff for the work, at its Brisbane head office.

It is part of a team of Australian companies, assembled by Lockheed Martin, which won the contract for the Joint Project 9102 satellite communications program.

Other companies in the team include Inovor Technologies, AV-Comm, Linfox, Shoal Group, Ronson Gears, Calytrix Technologies, Conscia, Clearbox Systems, DXC and Blacktree Technology to deliver ground and control segments.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
casg collaboration defence em solutions navy satcoms telco

Partner Content

How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Tough PC market, but outlook optimistic at Dicker Data

Tough PC market, but outlook optimistic at Dicker Data
Construction of NEXTDC&#8217;s $1 billion S3 data centre in Sydney is complete

Construction of NEXTDC’s $1 billion S3 data centre in Sydney is complete
Thales to acquire Tesserent for $176m

Thales to acquire Tesserent for $176m
AWS launches cyber insurance program

AWS launches cyber insurance program

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?