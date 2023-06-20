EM Solutions picks up $150m naval satcom contract

Brisbane-based EM Solutions has been awarded an approximately $150 million acquisition contract to upgrade the Royal Australian Navy satellite communications systems, the company announced.

The defence, maritime, broadcasting and telco sector oriented company was awarded the contract by the Commonwealth Acquisition and Sustainment Group, or CASG.

Under the seven-year SEA1442 Phase 5 contract, the Navy's primary and alternate satcom systems are to be upgraded across the existing fleet.

King Cobra and Cobra satcom terminals made by EM Solutions will be used for the upgrade.

The contract also provides up to a further $50 million in material and service purchases by CASG from EM Solutions, once the initial program deliverables are approved, the company said.

EM Solutions will be the prime contractor for the deal, and has embarked on hiring 30 new staff for the work, at its Brisbane head office.

It is part of a team of Australian companies, assembled by Lockheed Martin, which won the contract for the Joint Project 9102 satellite communications program.

Other companies in the team include Inovor Technologies, AV-Comm, Linfox, Shoal Group, Ronson Gears, Calytrix Technologies, Conscia, Clearbox Systems, DXC and Blacktree Technology to deliver ground and control segments.