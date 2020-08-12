Emergency comms vendor Everbridge expands Australian partner ecosystem

By on
Emergency comms vendor Everbridge expands Australian partner ecosystem
John Lindup (Everbridge)

Critical event management solutions vendor Everbridge has expanded its partner ecosystem in Australia.

The company welcomed six new channel partners over the past 12 months following investments in partner support.

The partners include Melbourne-based Flexnet, Perth-based Western Advance, Adelaide-based One Solution, Adelaide-based Operational Systems, the Australian branch of Control Risks and master agent Tradewinds.

Based in the US, Everbridge specialises in a variety of workplace safety solutions like communications services for notifications of emergencies, crisis management and IT alerting.

The company recently announced its COVID-19 Shield suite of products, which helps protect employees and maintain operations during the pandemic.

Everbridge EMEA channel director John Lindup, whose remit also includes Australia, told CRN that partners are an essential component of Everbridge’s business.

“The opportunity for partners is a good one with Everbridge. We have never invested so heavily in R&D on new and relevant products and in enabling our extended sales and technical force of partners,” Lindup said.

Lindup added that the partner program has been growing gradually “over a period of several years”, particularly helped by a recent investment in partner support.

The company doesn’t specifically focus on any particular industry or vertical, but the organisations who have people and operations to keep safe are a focus.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
collaboration everbridge john lindup

Most Read Articles

HPE ANZ channel chief speaks out

HPE ANZ channel chief speaks out
Aussie Broadband strikes reseller deal with OptiComm

Aussie Broadband strikes reseller deal with OptiComm
Colocation vendor DXN signs Sydney's Chill IT

Colocation vendor DXN signs Sydney's Chill IT
Toshiba formally bows out of PC market

Toshiba formally bows out of PC market
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at Heart
Hardware at Heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
Audio Security: Best Practices
Audio Security: Best Practices

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?