Emergency comms vendor Everbridge expands Australian partner ecosystem

Critical event management solutions vendor Everbridge has expanded its partner ecosystem in Australia.

The company welcomed six new channel partners over the past 12 months following investments in partner support.

The partners include Melbourne-based Flexnet, Perth-based Western Advance, Adelaide-based One Solution, Adelaide-based Operational Systems, the Australian branch of Control Risks and master agent Tradewinds.

Based in the US, Everbridge specialises in a variety of workplace safety solutions like communications services for notifications of emergencies, crisis management and IT alerting.

The company recently announced its COVID-19 Shield suite of products, which helps protect employees and maintain operations during the pandemic.

Everbridge EMEA channel director John Lindup, whose remit also includes Australia, told CRN that partners are an essential component of Everbridge’s business.

“The opportunity for partners is a good one with Everbridge. We have never invested so heavily in R&D on new and relevant products and in enabling our extended sales and technical force of partners,” Lindup said.

Lindup added that the partner program has been growing gradually “over a period of several years”, particularly helped by a recent investment in partner support.

The company doesn’t specifically focus on any particular industry or vertical, but the organisations who have people and operations to keep safe are a focus.