Emersion enters ConnectWise ecosystem
Paul Dundas (Emersion)

Emersion's business automation software platform has officially joined the ConnectWise Invent program as a certified integrator after seven years of partnership between the two companies.

The Melbourne based software company's platform is a product-agnostic, subscription billing service management and provisioning solution that integrates into the client’s existing accounting systems. It also offers native auditing, margin analysis and dynamic reporting functionality.

ConnectWise Invent is the company’s official integration collaboration program for third-party vendors that integrate with the ConnectWise ecosystem. The program gives vendors access to ConnectWise’s dedicated developer network, software development kit and APIs.

Emersion joins the group of certified vendors in the program which offers two tiers, gold and platinum. The company is the only telecom integration provider in the program.

“We’ve been helping ConnectWise customers reduce their costs and automate more processes around billing for the past seven years and we’re looking forward to providing even more value now that we can leverage more deeply the potential of the ConnectWise Invent Program," Emersion founder and CEO Paul Dundas said in a statement. 

"This partnership will allow Emersion to assist both present and future clients to further engage with their customers, integrate their systems, automate business processes, bill and collect payment.”

ConnectWise head of partner strategy Travis Vigneau said, “In today’s software world, maximising the user experience is more dependent on APIs and integrations than ever before. We’re looking forward to working with Emersion through the Invent Program to deliver a certified, secure integration that provides billing automation, payment processing and customer engagement functionality for our MSP clients.”

Emersion said it aims to help MSPs "close the door on the competition" by creating a single point of contact for telecommunications, data, software subscriptions, managed services, hardware and support billing.

In June 2018, the company launched its integrated billing and provisioning solution. Emersion also partnered with telcos and vendors such as Broadsoft, Microsoft and Rhipe for Office 365 provisioning.

