Empired bags $52 million managed services deal to EPA Victoria

Managed services provider Empired has won a $52 million contract to provide the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) of Victoria with a range of digital managed services.

According to the company's ASX announcement, the contract is for an initial four year term with two one-year extension options. Should the contract extend for the full six year, the company estimates revenue from the deal at $8.8 million a year for the $52 million total.

This new contract comes as Empired is considering an acquisition offer of $233 million from Global systems integrator Capgemini.

The services will be across EPA’s Microsoft-based cloud platforms, networks and business applications. The MSP will also keep core systems up to date with business demands with iterative enhancements through DevOps.

The contract is set to commence with the transition of core services, set to be in place by January 2022.

“We are very proud to have been selected by EPA to manage essentially all of their digital assets which provide the platform for the department to operate and serve as the primary mechanism for the department's provision of services to businesses and the community at large,” Empired managing director and chief executive Russell Baskerville said, quoted in the release.

“This contract will transform Empired’s Australian East Coast operations bringing credibility in delivering large, complex multi-year services. For context in FY21, our Australian East Coast operations will generate revenue of approximately $47m, this win plus an Australian East Coast sales result in FY21 that has risen more than 40 percent on the [previous corresponding period] will make for a very exciting FY22."

EPA interim chief information officer Abhijit Gupta added, “Over the last couple of years, EPA has made significant investments to uplift its digital capability. This is a key enabler for the Environment Protection Act 2017 that comes into effect on 1 July 2021. I am excited about our partnership with Empired, and look forward to leveraging this relationship to deliver high quality technology solutions to the organisation."