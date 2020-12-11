Empired joins SA Govt. managed platform services panel

Managed services provider Empired has been accepted as a supplier on the South Australian government’s managed platform services panel.

The company will provide hyperscale cloud management services, including Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).

Contributing to the selection is Empired’s recently earned Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider status, joining 76 other Microsoft partners globally.

“Empired will offer government agencies in South Australia managed services around public cloud, including provisioning and management of cloud workloads, using Microsoft Azure as the platform of choice,” Empired regional practice manager for South Australia Brock Sperryn said.

“Empired has a strong, mature South Australian and national managed services capability that has been built over 20 years, combined with a strong Microsoft Azure practice. Empired can help government organisations transform the way they operate using cloud as well as advise on the best way to leverage their cloud investments.”

Sperryn added agencies would benefit from Empired’s expertise, IP, and investment as an Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, as well as automation and operational excellence in Azure cloud management.

“These applications help deliver a faster time-to-value for government operations and citizen services, lower the cost of transformation and embed a DevSecOps culture into product teams,” he said.

Sperryn said the public sector is “a key sector” for Empired.

“Inclusion on the panel will let us help government agencies in the local market transform through cloud while at the same growing Empired’s modern workplace practice. With the government de-risking cloud by approving Azure, the time is now for South Australian agencies to begin or accelerate their cloud journeys,” he added.