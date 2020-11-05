Empired secures IT supply deal with Western Power

By on
Empired secures IT supply deal with Western Power

Managed services provider Empired has won a master IT supply contract with electricity network builder Western Power.

The company joined a panel of suppliers that would compete for system integration services against three other multinational suppliers.

The three-year contract involves the provision of “a broad range of services” to enhance, develop and integrate core business systems to support Western Power’s corporate requirements, asset operations, asset maintenance and the power distribution network.

Empired managing director Russell Baskerville said, “We are extremely excited to have been trusted by Western Power to provide strategic IT services that will assist Western Power in delivering on its digital transformation journey.”

The contract win is Empired’s newest with Western Power, following the managed services and preferred infrastructure services contracts won in April 2020.

Empired also included a number of vendor partners to “address the broad range of technologies” and ensure extensive capacity to respond and deliver to the significant scale of some initiatives.

Western Power head of ICT Andrew Smith said, “The energy market is rapidly evolving and Western Power is committed to investing in digital strategies and technologies to ensure that we remain at the forefront of the energy sector in connecting renewables and delivering better energy solutions for all Western Australians.”

“Empired has delivered a seamless transition and is meeting our service expectations under the infrastructure managed services contract. We look forward to continuing our partnership through this new systems integration contract.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
