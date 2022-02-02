Empired wins $59 million contract with WA Water Corporation for cloud and operational technology

Perth-based IT services provider Empired has won a $59 million contract to provide Western Australia's Water Corporation with a range of managed services.

Water Corporation is the agency responsible for water, wastewater and drainage management in WA.

The seven-year contract, with a one-year extension option, covers both digital workplace and infrastructure managed services, alongside service delivery management and cross-functional IT services management.

The digital workplace services cover service desk, desktop support, field services, including remote site visits, mobility services, standard operating environment and managed operating environment services.

The infrastructure managed services component covers on-premises infrastructure, including the operational technology environment, and cloud services such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft 365.

“Water Corporation is excited to enter into this multi-year partnership with Empired which strongly aligns with our purpose of sustainable management of water services to make Western Australia a great place to live and invest,” Water Corporation general manager of IT Elise Vervetjes, said in a statement.

Empired said their partnership would involve a full, onshore delivery model “focused on strengthening jobs and skills in Western Australia by investing back into the community and driving local employment.”

“This includes an emphasis on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment, commitment to delivering respective Reconciliation Action Plans, and the engagement and training of students, in particular females, in science, technology, engineering and math,” Empired said in the media release.

The Water Corporation contract comes on the back of Empired winning a $52 million, four-year contract with the Victorian Environmental Protection Authority in July last year and contracts with Western Australia’s electricity agencies, including a three-year contract with Western Power in November 2020 and a $15 million, three-year contract with Horizon in September last year.

“This deal cements Empired, and its parent Capgemini, as the leading utilities service provider in Australia and New Zealand on the back of other partnerships including Western Power, Horizon Power, ElectraNet and First Gas Group in New Zealand,” said Empired managing director, Russell Baskerville.

French multinational Capgemini acquired Empired and its New Zealand subsidiary Intergen for $233 million in July last year.