Empired wins $9 million contract with SA Department of Innovation and Skills

Managed services provider Empired has secured a $9 million digital services contract with the South Australian Department of Innovation and Skills (DIS).

The two-year contract is set to commence in July 2021 with the $9 million split across FY22 and FY23 of approximately $5.5 million and $3.5 million respectively.

As part of the contract, Empired will provide a range of services including program management and digital and data services to replace and modernise the Department’s core systems.

“We are delighted to have been selected by DIS as their primary digital transformation partner and are excited to work closely with the department over the coming years to modernise and extend the range and accessibility of digital services provided by the department,” Empired chief executive Russell Baskerville said.

To secure the contract, Empired formed a consortium of South Australian companies, namely Pernix, SRA Information Technology and Escient.

Empired called the contract a material win for the company that demonstrates the progress it is making in executing its Australian East Coast expansion strategy.

“The Australian East Coast is a critical market in Empired’s growth story and this contract represents a fantastic win in that journey,” Baskerville added.

“With Australian East Coast sales results forecast to be up greater than 50 percent in FY21 compared with the prior year, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of the Empired team for an incredible result this year.”

