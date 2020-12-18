Empired wins NSW Cancer Institute managed services deal

Perth based managed services powerhouse Empired has won a three-year contract with the Cancer Institute NSW to deliver application managed services.

The Cancer Institute is the NSW government's cancer control agency and part of NSW Health. The Institute works across the community and healthcare system to reduce the incidence of cancer, increase cancer survival, and improve quality of life for people with cancer and their carers.

The contract includes application management for nominated websites and cancer registration portals under the Cancer Institute umbrella.

The key technologies supported include Kentico, Umbraco, Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft SharePoint, and K2.

Empired said the contract includes day-to-day management of business as usual (BAU) incidents, application enhancements and advisory.

In planning the project, the key objectives for Cancer Institute were agility, cost optimisation, service quality, flexibility, and customer experience.

This included being able to support platforms that provide cancer related information and services including iCanQuit, eviQ, and BreastScreen NSW.

“Empired has strong credentials in end-to-end managed services,” the MSP’s practice director Christine Moutsos said.

“This contract is a key win for Empired. Strategically, it increases Empired’s application management portfolio.

“Culturally, it sees Empired working with an organisation that makes a significant contribution to the community and aligns with Empired’s own culture and values.”

The announcement comes after another recent government win for the company when it was accepted as a supplier on the South Australian Government’s managed platform services panel earlier this month.

Additionally, in late November, the company forecast it would earn between $87 and $89 million in revenue in the first half of next year.

“We have been delighted with the progress made in ramping up services relating to a number of key contract wins over the past six months,” the company’s MD Russell Baskerville told investors at the time.

