EMT Distribution adds Aussie security training vendor Layer 8 Security

Australian security awareness solutions vendor Layer 8 Security has signed EMT Distribution as its first distributor.

Based in Brisbane, Layer 8’s offerings include a Security Behaviour Framework and Cyber Escape Room training adventures to help improve how participants respond to cyber attacks.

With EMT, Layer 8 aims to expand its existing reseller base in Australia while also recruiting partners in New Zealand and Asia.

“Knowledge retention is key to a successful cyber security awareness program,” EMT chief marketing officer Scott Hagenus said.

“Government initiatives and compliance regimes often recommend or require cyber security awareness training. But if you want this stuff to stick, and get an actual improvement in cyber risk prevention, Layer 8 Security is a better choice.”

The Security Behaviour Framework uses assessment, education, reinforcement and measurement to test individuals and help understand how they progress in the security training.

The Cyber Escape Room training adventures are embedded lessons that cover passwords, physical security, remote access and mobile devices while also acting as team building events. The company claims the training would “dramatically improve” knowledge retention compared to using computer-based training alone.

“Security awareness training should be more than an annual one-size-fits-all computer-based training course and a simulated social engineering attack,” Layer 8 Security chief executive Robert de Haan said.

“To truly address the human dimension of cyber risk prevention, measurements of each individuals’ attitude, behaviour, culture and knowledge must be taken into account.”

