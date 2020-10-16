EMT Distribution adds Bluedog Security Monitoring

UK-based network security vendor Bluedog Security Monitor has appointed EMT Distribution as its newest Australian distributor.

Bluedog provides network protection services for small and medium businesses, with offerings including Microsoft 365 security monitoring, managed security, a virtual CISO service, penetration testing and more. The company has a security operations centre in Manila, Philippines.

The agreement covers Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific through EMT”s Adelaide and Singapore offices, and also carries Bluedog’s full range of solutions.

EMT Distribution general manager Shane Mahney said, “Fixing incidents after they have happened is notoriously difficult and expensive, and can be massively disruptive to organisations with limited cybersecurity resources.”

“Organisations need a collaborative range of systems and support services to fight cyber attackers effectively. bluedog provides a robust stack of preventive solutions to fill the gaps many organisations have.”

Bluedog chief executive Paul Lomax said, “Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific are key markets for Bluedog. EMT Distribution has a highly experienced team with a thorough understanding of the needs of users in the region.”

“This new partnership is an important step in building our worldwide network.”