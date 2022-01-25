EMT Distribution adds security vendor Axiomatics

By on
Rhipe-owned EMT Distribution has signed a distribution agreement with dynamic authorisation software vendor Axiomatics.

Axiomatics specialises in runtime, fine-grained dynamic authorisation software delivered with Attribute Based Access Control (ABAC) technology. Dynamic authorisation allows a customer to provide authorisation and access rights to sensitive assets through a platform that grants the rights dynamically in real-time using attribute-based rules and policies.

The deal covers Australia, New Zealand, Asia-Pacific and Japan, adding to its existing presence in North America and EMEA.

“The pandemic has necessitated a rapid change in information infrastructures and many organisations have had to rethink their approaches to authorisation,” EMT group executive Richard Rundle said.

“Securing hybrid working environments and a switch to cloud-based applications and services have forced enterprises to implement more dynamic and granular access controls.”

Rundle added Axiomatics’ offerings allow customers to be in a better position to securely share sensitive, valuable and regulated digital assets – but only to authorised users and in the right context.

“We are delighted to be building a robust channel for Axiomatics in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and offering all the value added services required to help our partners meet the growing demand for solutions,” he said.

EMT offers Axiomatics’ full range of solutions, as well as value-added services including pre and post-sales support, channel development, engaged sales processes and marketing assistance to channel partners.

Axiomatics president and chief commercial officer Jim Barkdoll said, “For more than 15 years, we’ve worked with some of the world’s most complex, global enterprises, placing dynamic authorisation at the core of their access management strategies.”

“We’re pleased to work with EMT Distribution to extend our expertise, ensuring enterprises in Japan, APAC and Oceania leverage our platforms to provide access to the right users, at the right time, in the right locations, while adhering to compliance regulations.”

