EMT Distribution adds web app security vendor Netsparker

Dynamic application security testing vendor Netsparker has appointed EMT Distribution as its newest distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Netsparker’s platform is an automated and fully configurable web application security scanner that scans websites, web applications and web services to identify security flaws.

EMT is pairing the enterprise-focused Netsparker with the SMB-focused Acunetix web vulnerability scanning solution, which are both under the umbrella of Invicti Security.

“EMT Distribution is delighted to add Netsparker to our web vulnerability scanning and dynamic application security testing portfolio,” EMT general manager Shane Mahney said.

“Our channel partners will be able to deliver even higher levels of accuracy and automation for their enterprise customers. It will give them a high-end alternative to Acunetix, which has proved very successful in meeting the security needs of web application developers, development operations teams and SMBs.”

As part of the expanded distribution agreement, EMT will invest additional on-the-ground support and educational resources for both Netsparker and Acunetix in ANZ, like providing qualifying resellers with proof-of-concept keys, easy access to product trials, and assistance with customer demonstrations, all within a 24-hour turnaround time.

Invicti Security VP of global channel development Kevin Abela said, “We are excited to be working with EMT Distribution to expand our presence in Australia, New Zealand and the Asia Pacific region.”

“With cyber security risks continually on the rise, we want to ensure the best possible reach and support to make our customers’ web applications as secure as possible.”

