EMT Distribution recruiting resellers for Stealthbits security software

Specialist distributor EMT Distribution is on the hunt for “cloud-savvy” resellers looking to onboard Stealthbits’ data-centric security solutions.

US-based Stealthbits specialises in governance, active directory management and privileged access management to help mitigate cyber risks for both on-prem and cloud data.

The company recently released StealthAUDIT 10.0, which expands coverage to include Amazon S3 and Azure SQL, on top of already supported services like Office365, Dropbox, Box and on-prem Sharepoint, Exchange, SQL and Oracle databases.

EMT is aiming to get resellers with cloud expertise, particularly those reselling Amazon Web Services (AWS), while also ramping up partner enablement and sales and marketing support activities.

The distributor will also provide technical training on Stealthbits solutions, including introductory and advanced courses, to enable partners to offer professional services. EMT will also assist in marketing campaigns.

EMT chief marketing officer Scott Hagenus said: “Demand for Stealthbits solutions has been doubling in Australia and New Zealand every year.”

“As well as ransomware attacks, a lot of the demand has been driven by CPS-234. Financial organisations need to understand where their sensitive data is and demonstrate how they secure it. Many of them are doing it in stages, and that is driving ongoing business for Stealthbits partners.”

Hagenus said Stealthbits provided a “compelling value proposition” because of its ability to make improvements in their security posture quicker and with relatively little effort.

“Stealthbits supports key strategies within the Essential Eight and a number of controls within the ACSC’s Information Security Manual (ISM),” he said.