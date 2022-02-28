Emt Distribution signs distribution deal with iboss

Cyber security specialist emt Distribution has signed a deal with cloud security company iBoss to distribute its products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The Crayon subsidiary added the Zero Trust vendor to its portfolio because of its containerised architecture that provides access to cloud resources, the company said in a statement.

The platform conforms to the stipulations of the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-207 special publication.

The distributor said it was building iboss’s partner ecosystem in the region using a two-tier distribution model. It is offering services to complement partners’ areas of expertise including pre and post-sales support, channel development, engaged sales processes and marketing assistance.

“The global pandemic, with the shift to hybrid work and cloud environments, has forced organisations to look beyond traditional security approaches,” emt Distribution boss Richard Rundle said.

“The iboss Zero Trust Edge Cloud Platform meets an urgent requirement for organisations and reseller partners to manage new cybersecurity risks and enable this shift.”

The vendor’s co-founder Paul Martini said, “We are proud to partner with emt Distribution to help organisations in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong not only meet their security needs but also prepare for the future.

“With the iboss Zero Trust Edge, organisations can adopt a Zero Trust architecture which protects resources regardless of location, while allowing approved users to access those resources from wherever they work. This greatly reduces an organisation’s cyber risk while increasing their security posture exponentially.”

In April last year, rhipe acquired 100 percent of emt for $11 million upfront for the Australia and Asia based operations, with a further payment of up to $2 million based on financial performance after 24 months.

Then in July, rhipe shareholders agreed to a buyout from Norwegian IT company Crayon’s takeover bid for $2.50 a share.