EMT Distribution signs security vendor Orchestra Group

By on
EMT Distribution signs security vendor Orchestra Group

Cybersecurity vendor Orchestra Group has appointed Rhipe-owned EMT Distribution as its newest distributor for Australia, New Zealand and Asia-Pacific.

Based in Israel, Orchestra Group specialises in security platforms for seamless cybersecurity management and operations.

EMT has distribution rights for Orchestra’s Harmony solutions, including Harmony IoT and Harmony Purple.

“Effectively identifying threats against a dispersed wireless network with remote or on-the-move workers, multiple locations and a plethora of connected devices has been almost impossible in the past,” EMT senior sales manager Scott Hagenus said.

“Orchestra Group’s Harmony IoT makes massive headway into solving this problem. Harmony IoT gives full visibility into what networks and devices pose a threat and are interacting with a business’s network of interest. It also provides a defensive capability. The ability to block wireless borne attacks for organisations of all sizes is a huge win.

“In addition, Harmony Purple’s ability to test the effectiveness of security controls and their weak points allows organisations to continuously adjust their defences for the best security posture achievable with their current infrastructure.”

The agreement is Orchestra’s first in Asia Pacific, adding on to its existing distribution network that currently covers the EMEA, North America and South America regions.

Orchestra APAC general manager Yair Poplawski said, “Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific are focus markets in Orchestra Group’s growth plan.”

“EMT Distribution represents all the qualities we are looking for in a value-added distributor. It has a highly experienced team with a thorough understanding of the unique needs of users in the region as well as strong professional chain of resellers to support them. This new partnership is an important step in building our presence in the region.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution emt distribution orchestra group

Partner Content

5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Encryption: Why security threats coast under the radar
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
Australian technology companies alert, and poised to grow
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
Public Cloud/IaaS
Public Cloud/IaaS
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity
Data Centre Services
Data Centre Services
Telecommunications Services
Telecommunications Services

Most Read Articles

NBN Co expands business satellite service

NBN Co expands business satellite service
Student safety startup Saasyan appoints new CEO

Student safety startup Saasyan appoints new CEO
Peter Eldon swaps Datto for Access4

Peter Eldon swaps Datto for Access4
Dell adds 20 points in frontend rebates for storage sales

Dell adds 20 points in frontend rebates for storage sales
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?