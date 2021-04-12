EMT Distribution signs security vendor Orchestra Group

Cybersecurity vendor Orchestra Group has appointed Rhipe-owned EMT Distribution as its newest distributor for Australia, New Zealand and Asia-Pacific.

Based in Israel, Orchestra Group specialises in security platforms for seamless cybersecurity management and operations.

EMT has distribution rights for Orchestra’s Harmony solutions, including Harmony IoT and Harmony Purple.

“Effectively identifying threats against a dispersed wireless network with remote or on-the-move workers, multiple locations and a plethora of connected devices has been almost impossible in the past,” EMT senior sales manager Scott Hagenus said.

“Orchestra Group’s Harmony IoT makes massive headway into solving this problem. Harmony IoT gives full visibility into what networks and devices pose a threat and are interacting with a business’s network of interest. It also provides a defensive capability. The ability to block wireless borne attacks for organisations of all sizes is a huge win.

“In addition, Harmony Purple’s ability to test the effectiveness of security controls and their weak points allows organisations to continuously adjust their defences for the best security posture achievable with their current infrastructure.”

The agreement is Orchestra’s first in Asia Pacific, adding on to its existing distribution network that currently covers the EMEA, North America and South America regions.

Orchestra APAC general manager Yair Poplawski said, “Australia, New Zealand and Asia Pacific are focus markets in Orchestra Group’s growth plan.”

“EMT Distribution represents all the qualities we are looking for in a value-added distributor. It has a highly experienced team with a thorough understanding of the unique needs of users in the region as well as strong professional chain of resellers to support them. This new partnership is an important step in building our presence in the region.”