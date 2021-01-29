Enable Professional Services launches ServiceNow-based telco platform

Adelaide-based ServiceNow specialist Enable Professional Services has launched a new platform for its telco partners.

Called Dynamic Catalog, the ServiceNow-based platform aims to provide telcos and other business-to-business (B2B) customers a consumer-like experience to tailor products based on their customer’s needs.

Dynamic Catalog extends ServiceNow’s out-of-the-box Customer Service Management Security Model to provide the ability to tailor the offerings.

The platform helps customers improve workflow by reducing time spent online, removing manual steps, and reducing the cost of operations for both front and back office.

“The Dynamic Catalog leverages ServiceNow’s new Telecommunications Service Management module and is designed to complement the Order Management Functionality”, Enable practice director for telecommunications Nidhin Jacob said.

“Organisations using this solution have seen over 20 percent improvement in the time and effort to release a new product.”

Dynamic Catalog is now available on the ServiceNow Industry Partner Solutions Showcase.