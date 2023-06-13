Endava acquires DEK Technologies

Global IT consulting and software development firm Endava has acquired Melbourne-headquartered software company DEK Technologies, completing its third acquisition of an Australian business in the last fiscal year.

Founded in 1999, DEK develops software and hardware solutions across embedded systems, real-time solutions, telecoms and data communications.

The company has 600 employees across offices in Melbourne, Vietnam and Sweden and spans several industry sectors with the most prominent being telecommunications.

DEK includes Australia’s largest telco Telstra as a customer, as well as a publicly listed artificial intelligence technology company.

“The dynamic edge DEK brings with its global domain expertise in Vietnam and Sweden is particularly interesting given the growth of our strategic offering across Asia Pacific and the Nordics,” Enclava chief executive John Cotterell said.

Endava said the acquisition of DEK demonstrates its strategy to enhance its Australian operations and diversify its business through M&A activities, following the acquisitions of Lexicon in October 2022 and Mudbath in May 2023.

These acquisitions increase Endava’s reach in the Asia Pacific region, improving its offering to clients, people and local communities but also grows its presence and customer base in Sweden.

Endava said it believes that DEK’s delivery capacities in Vietnam can be the foundation for one of Endava’s major delivery locations in the future as Endava continues to grow.

“This is a positive move, as we now gain access to a broader array of skillsets, not to mention our people and businesses with the now accelerated growth potential," DEK chief executive and co-founder of DEK Drini Mulla said.