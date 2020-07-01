Endpoint config security vendor Gytpol appoints NetOpt as new Aussie distie

Endpoint configuration security (ECS) vendor Gytpol has appointed Network Optimiser Solutions (NetOpt) as its newest distributor for Australia.

Gytpol, through its Gytpol Validator platform, helps customers detect and remediate endpoint security risks caused through misconfigurations and wrongly applied policies.

The appointment of NetOpt also extends to New Zealand and Fiji as part of the company’s channel expansion across Oceania.

Gytpol vice president Matthew Album said, “NetOpt’s capabilities as a value-added distributor in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, coupled with their knowledge and experience in ICT Security makes them a great partner for Gytpol.

“Misconfigurations are everywhere. We bring a unique and proven solution to the region and look forward to building our partnership and helping organisations reduce risk and be compliant,” he added.

NetOpt will also carry Gytpol’s new Remote Workforce analysis module, providing endpoint configuration information to help secure employees working from home.

NetOpt product manager Rick Nand said, “Successful cyber security attacks are becoming more commonplace in the region and additional approaches are required to minimize the risk. Gytpol has a fresh and innovative solution with ECS. This is now an essential part of

any organisation’s security toolkit who want to be better protected.”