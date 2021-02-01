Energy giant AGL launches into telco market with new mobile brand

Energy company AGL is about to dip its toes in the consumer mobile market with the launch of its own mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) brand AGL Mobile.

The announcement comes following a deal with Optus to use the telco’s network and AGL said it will offer mobile SIM plans with data allowances, no-lock in contracts and discounts for customers who combine their mobile and energy bills.

AGL chief customer officer Christine Corbett said the company wanted “to transform how Australians connect to the essential services that power their lives”.

“We’re offering customers simplicity and ease by taking away the hassle of calling several providers and becoming the one provider who can offer it all.

“By bundling services, we are delivering value, convenience and flexibility for customers, while also helping to make homes and businesses smarter and more efficient.

“AGL customers will soon be able to manage their essential services through the AGL app, making it easy to monitor energy and data usage and pay bills.”

The company is offering three SIM plans with data allowances of 5GB for the small plan, 20GB for the medium plan and 50GB on its large plan. AGL is also offering a $5 discount when customers combine their bills.