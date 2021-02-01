Energy giant AGL launches into telco market with new mobile brand

By on
Energy giant AGL launches into telco market with new mobile brand

Energy company AGL is about to dip its toes in the consumer mobile market with the launch of its own mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) brand AGL Mobile.

The announcement comes following a deal with Optus to use the telco’s network and AGL said it will offer mobile SIM plans with data allowances, no-lock in contracts and discounts for customers who combine their mobile and energy bills.

AGL chief customer officer Christine Corbett said the company wanted “to transform how Australians connect to the essential services that power their lives”.

“We’re offering customers simplicity and ease by taking away the hassle of calling several providers and becoming the one provider who can offer it all.

“By bundling services, we are delivering value, convenience and flexibility for customers, while also helping to make homes and businesses smarter and more efficient.

“AGL customers will soon be able to manage their essential services through the AGL app, making it easy to monitor energy and data usage and pay bills.”

The company is offering three SIM plans with data allowances of 5GB for the small plan, 20GB for the medium plan and 50GB on its large plan. AGL is also offering a $5 discount when customers combine their bills.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
agl mobile network mvno optus resale telco

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Former account director sues Oracle over termination

Former account director sues Oracle over termination
Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro

Microsoft unveils new Surface Pro
Palo Alto Networks launches Australian cloud location

Palo Alto Networks launches Australian cloud location
Intel starts shipping Ice Lake Xeon CPUs

Intel starts shipping Ice Lake Xeon CPUs
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?