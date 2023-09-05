Engineering software vendor Bentley Systems taps Rob Malkin as ANZ boss

Infrastructure engineering software vendor Bentley Systems has appointed Rob Malkin as its senior regional director for Australia and New Zealand.

Malkin, who was hired from collaboration solutions vendor Mural, replaces Fergus Dunn, who is now senior director of business development at Bentley.

“ANZ is at a pivotal moment where it needs to advance the use of digital technologies and sustainable practices,” Bentley Systems SVP regional executive for Asia Pacific Kaushik Chakraborty said.

“Bentley is committed to empowering people to design, build, and operate better and more resilient infrastructure through the adoption of our intelligent digital twin solutions."

"Robert brings a wealth of knowledge, and with his business acumen and proven leadership, he will help our ANZ users reach new heights.”

Malkin was most recently APJ vice president at Mural from 2021 to July this year, and APAC vice president and general manager of unified communications vendor Lifesize from 2019 to 2021.

Malkin also previously ran the ANZ business of Commvault as vice president from 2018 to 2019, and ANZ vice president of F5 Networks from 2016 to 2018.

He also worked at Autodesk across the United States and in Australia from 2006 to 2016.