Engineering software vendor Bentley Systems taps Rob Malkin as ANZ boss

By on
Engineering software vendor Bentley Systems taps Rob Malkin as ANZ boss
Rob Malkin, Bentley Systems

Infrastructure engineering software vendor Bentley Systems has appointed Rob Malkin as its senior regional director for Australia and New Zealand.

Malkin, who was hired from collaboration solutions vendor Mural, replaces Fergus Dunn, who is now senior director of business development at Bentley.

“ANZ is at a pivotal moment where it needs to advance the use of digital technologies and sustainable practices,” Bentley Systems SVP regional executive for Asia Pacific Kaushik Chakraborty said.

“Bentley is committed to empowering people to design, build, and operate better and more resilient infrastructure through the adoption of our intelligent digital twin solutions."

"Robert brings a wealth of knowledge, and with his business acumen and proven leadership, he will help our ANZ users reach new heights.”

Malkin was most recently APJ vice president at Mural from 2021 to July this year, and APAC vice president and general manager of unified communications vendor Lifesize from 2019 to 2021.

Malkin also previously ran the ANZ business of Commvault as vice president from 2018 to 2019, and ANZ vice president of F5 Networks from 2016 to 2018.

He also worked at Autodesk across the United States and in Australia from 2006 to 2016.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
bentley systems kaushik chakraborty rob malkin software

Partner Content

Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Dell Technologies Forum talks up 'ground to cloud' in Sydney

Dell Technologies Forum talks up 'ground to cloud' in Sydney
Dell honours ANZ partners in Sydney

Dell honours ANZ partners in Sydney
Meet the finalists at CRN Pipeline in August!

Meet the finalists at CRN Pipeline in August!

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?