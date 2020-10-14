Enterprise software specialist IFS on the hunt for partners in growth push

Enterprise software vendor IFS has ramped up its efforts to recruit channel partners in Australia as the company looks to scale up its business in the country.

Sweden-headquartered IFS is a vendor of enterprise software for customers that manufacture and distribute goods, maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Some of its offerings include an ERP, enterprise asset management and service management software.

IFS ANZ managing director Warren Zietsman told CRN the company made investments to help scale up the business locally and help power intelligent and autonomous enterprises in Australia.

“A robust and vibrant ecosystem is critical to the success of any software vendor, and as such, the growth of our partner ecosystem here in Australia is one of our biggest goals right now,” he said.

“We want to have a strong network of SI partners and Channel partners who are experts in their respective fields. Our singular focus has always been and always will be to design and build solutions that create value for our customers.”

Zietsman added that prospective partners can expect IFS to be a vendor partner that can keep pace and support their businesses.

IFS categorises its partners into three groups - system integrators, channel partners and implementation partners.

System integrators would be those that specialise in change management, business improvement management and integration work.

Channel partners meanwhile buy IFS software on behalf of a customer, but IFS generally won’t add extra resources.

Implementation partners are those that would assist IFS in direct deals involving larger and more complex customer projects.

The company is also targeting five core industries in Australia, with “ambitious growth targets” for manufacturing, aerospace and defence, service management, engineering, construction and infrastructure, and energy, utilities and resources.

“Over the past two years, IFS has intensified its focus on developing and expanding its partner network —always with tangible, real-time customer value as our guiding True North,” Zeitsman added.

“We pride ourselves on being able to challenge the market and as such, are always looking to leverage innovation and extend the capabilities of customers.”