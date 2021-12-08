Enterprise WLAN market up 25 percent in Australia, outpacing global growth rate

The Australian enterprise WLAN market jumped 24.9 percent year over year in the third quarter of 2021, the highest growth rate across Asia Pacific, excluding China, according to new research from IDC.

It outpaced the strong global growth rate of 11.9 percent, and the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan and China) where growth was 12.7 percent.

The Australian market growth rate for 3Q21 is higher even than the previous quarter’s 19.6 percent growth rate, which was actually lower than the global growth rate at the time.

Worldwide, the enterprise WLAN market hit US$1.9 billion (AU$2.7 billion). CRN asked IDC for data on the size of the Australian market but had not received any reply by the time of publication.

IDC said this growth is driven by wi-fi 6 or 802.11ax with wi-fi 6 access points (AP) accounting for 62.2 percent of revenue and 50.7 percent of unit shipments in the Dependent AP segment of its research report.

"Enterprise WLAN is a dynamic market that continued to grow through the first three quarters of the year. A key driver for the enterprise WLAN sales is wi-fi 6, which once again fueled uptake in the market," said IDC network infrastructure research manager Brandon Butler.

"The enterprise WLAN market faces challenges though as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sow uncertainty and supply chain issues are impacting markets across the ICT sector."

China saw the highest growth rate in all of the Asia Pacific region at 37.8 percent. Worldwide, the Latin America region had the highest growth rate at 63.7 percent.

"WLAN remains a key technology, fueling enterprise wireless-first network transformation journeys," noted worldwide networking trackers research director Petr Jirovsky. "This enabled enterprise WLAN market growth to be relatively strong across all regions of the world in the third quarter of 2021."

In terms of enterprise WLAN vendors, Cisco holds the lion’s share of the global market with 41.5 percent, up from 38.3 last quarter, followed by HPE-Aruba at 11.8 percent, Ubiquiti at 8.2 percent, Huawei at 7.8 percent and H3C at 5.8 percent.

The two Chinese companies saw the greatest increase in revenues over the previous quarter with Huawei’s up 36.6 percent and H3C’s up 56.3 percent year over year.

This is a slight change from the previous quarter when Huawei’s revenues were up 72.6 percent, and H3C’s were up 16.2 percent. Ubiquiti also saw a drop in revenue growth from a 49.7 percent year over year increase last quarter.