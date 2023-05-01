Entries open for 2023 CRN Impact Awards, with new distribution awards!

Entries are now open for CRN 2023 Impact Awards, which celebrate Australian channel-led technology projects and innovation, are now open!

The awards recognise the Australian channel partners, distributors and ISVs that made a difference for their customers and partners in 2022.

This year, we are excited to introduce seven new categories recognising achievements by distributors. These are the Large Distributor of the Year, Medium-Size Distributor of the Year and Small Distributor of the Year Awards, Distribution Innovation Award, and Distribution for Sustainability and Distribution for Social Good Awards.

Additionally, partners and vendors can now vote for the IT distributor they think exemplified the best of IT distribution in Australia in 2022.

Once again, there are also six partner project categories open to channel partners delivering outcomes for Australian customers.

There are also two innovation categories open to Australian technology companies that have commercialised their intellectual property.

For the full list of award categories and links to more details about entry and judging criteria, visit the CRN Impact Awards page.

Why enter?

CRN Impact Awards winners join an alumni that includes leading channel responsible for significant IT and digital projects across Australian industry and government.

Last year, more than 200 people gathered at the CRN Impact Awards gala dinner for the announcement of the 2022 CRN Impact Award winners.

Standout award recipients were part of rollouts worth hundreds of millions of dollars designed to benefit tens of thousands of people, and helped organisations avoid outages that would otherwise have affected hundreds of thousands of people.

They also pushed innovative products through the R&D phase and scaled them in market, solved complex challenges and joined with fellow IT providers to create formidable alliances.

Being a finalist or winner earns you independent recognition you can show potential customers, reseller, distributor or vendor partners, and your team and peers.

If your project or innovation is a finalist, it will be covered in stories by CRN, which will be seen by thousands of people. Finalists can also purchase tickets to the gala awards dinner to be held at the 2023 CRN Pipeline conference in August.

When is the deadline to enter?

Entries close at 11pm AEDT May 25, 2022, so prepare your entry now! If you have questions about the deadline, contact us at the email listed below under “Questions?”.

How do I enter?

Visit the CRN Impact Awards page which is your starting point for more information.

On that page you will find links to the CRN Impact Awards Entry Kit, which details the award categories, rules and tips for entering. We highly recommend you read this.

Once you’ve read the entry kit, you can submit your entry by filling in the CRN Impact Awards 2023 online entry form. You must submit your entry using this form. To help you prepare your entry, you can download the offline entry form but use it for reference only and do not send it to us.

Questions?

Please download the entry kit which details the award categories, rules and tips for entering, and the offline entry form to help you prepare your entry.

If you have still have questions after downloading and reading the above documents, contact impactawards@crn.com.au.