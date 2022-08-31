Entries open for the 2022 Australian IoT Awards

Australian organisations and individuals working with the Internet of things can now nominate their work with the Internet of Things (IoT) for the 2022 Australian IoT Awards.

For the past six years, the IoT Awards have judged significant IoT projects from the likes of CSIRO’s Data61, NSW Government, NSW Health, City of Melbourne, NBN Co, City of Perth, Newcrest Mining, NNNCo and University of Technology Sydney. See last year’s IoT Awards finalists and winners.

The IoT Awards recognise the transformational impact of IoT on our economy and society and celebrates those who are spearheading innovation and good practice.

The IoT Awards are the official awards program of IoT Alliance Australia (IoTAA), the peak body for the Internet of Things in Australia, and CRN's sister publication IoT Hub.

Finalists and winners will be chosen by a panel of independent judges.

Big changes

3D visualisation of buildings in Camden, New South Wales.



The Awards team has changed things up this this year and are delighted to announce that the 2022 IoT Awards will be presented at a ceremony at the IoT Impact Conference in May 2023, where they'll showcase the winners and finalists over networking drinks and canapes.



They've also simplified the entry criteria by introducing a two round submission process.

Why enter?

Screenshot of Iot Awards winner, the Western Parkland Councils sensors network project

All entries that make it through Round 1 will be recognised publicly by IoTAA and IoT Hub.

All winners and finalists receive a brand pack containing the awards logo to use on their social profile, email signature etc.

Finalists and winners will be covered by IoT Hub (which is read by thousands of subscribers)

Finalists and winners will be recognised at the awards ceremony at the 2023 IoT Impact conference

It’s a great way to recognise the hard work your team has put in over the year.

All entries receive valuable feedback from our panel of expert judges.



What are the award categories?

Smart Places and Infrastructure Award

Construction Award

Food & Agribusiness Award

Water Award

Energy Award

Transport Services Award

Manufacturing Award

Health Award

Research Award

Security, Interoperability and IoT for Good Awards finalists and winners will be selected from the above categories.

What are the criteria?

Examining the SolShare hardware, an IoT Awards winner

The first round examines four criteria:

Does your nominated work/project involve IoT?

Did part of it take place in the 2021-22 financial year? (did the work take place from mid-2021 onwards?)

Did it make an impact?

Is it innovative?

When is the deadline to enter?

The round 1 deadline is October 12.

If your entry goes through to round 2, you will be notified in November. You will then be asked to provide more information by January 27.

How do I enter?

Complete the 2022 IoT Awards entry form here.

Questions?

If you have any questions or need clarification, contact the IoT Awards team.

Sponsorships

Keen to be an Awards sponsor? Contact Joanne Ross.