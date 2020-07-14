Entrust Datacard appoints DNA Connect as new Aussie distie

By on
Munsoor Khan (DNA Connect)

Identity and secure issuance technology vendor Entrust Datacard has appointed DNA Connect as its newest Australian distributor.

The deal expands on a previous agreement with Entrust Datacard subsidiary nCipher Security signed earlier this year.

Entrust Datacard specialises in secure TLS/SSL certificates, digital signing certificates and certificate lifecycle management for government, education, health, SMB and finance customers.

Entrust Datacard APAC regional sales manager for Entrust Certificate Services Michael Pride said DNA Connect is a “market-leading distributor with extensive roots in the Australian market”.

“This partnership will help us grow our enterprise-level certificate management solutions for the Australian market, and is a strategic step in growing our reseller base in Australia,” Pride said.

DNA Connect executive director Munsoor Khan said, “Entrust Datacard’s certificate services bring a strong, widely-recognised range of secure digital signing certificates to DNA Connect’s stable of security products, providing services that will allow enterprise and SMB customers to simplify certificate life cycle management, improve uptime, and avoid security lapses.”

“The Entrust Datacard certificate solutions portfolio also provides a host of web-based tools for detailed technical insights, status updates, and website scanning for end-to-end digital certificate lifecycle management.”

