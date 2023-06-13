EOFY sale: Pipeline conference tickets

CRN's Pipeline conference — taking place from August 22 to 25 at the 5-star Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort on the Gold Coast — is going to be the premier channel event of 2023, with content driven by opportunities, concerns and blindspots the channel has brought to us throughout the year. Read more about the content below!

The three-day conference is partners' opportunity to explore the Australian mergers & acquisition landscape and hear from IT buyers’ perspectives. The content won't stop there, as panels, roundtables and presentations will cover security, cloud, the increasing opportunities in AI, hiring, revenue growth opportunities, customer cost realities, marketing, the future of technology distribution partnerships — and more!



And, of course, networking, networking, networking!

Attendees will get their M&A insights from Melanie Unwin, a Microsoft partner mentor and co-founder of B2B marketing company Mogrify which saw customers acquired in 2022, bought by the likes of Brennan IT and Deloitte.

Pipeline will host IT buyers taking to the stage to explain how their IT spending priorities are evolving; Tech Research Asia’s Trevor Clarke, delivering a keynote address about trends critical to how IT and digital channel partners position their businesses.

Attendees will also hear from Microsoft Global Partner Solutions Director for ANZ, Vanessa Sorenson, about customers’ expectations around value from technology spending, and the divide between Australian organisations that have moved to cloud and are going through their second round of digital transformation, and those that are yet to make the leap to cloud.

