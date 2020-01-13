Epicon, Accenture and Data#3 score with ATO

By on
The Australian Taxation Office has handed out a trio of multi-million dollar contracts to the channel.

The agency awarded Data#3, Accenture and Canberra-based Epicon just under $6 million combined for support services and extended software updates in December 2019.

Epicon was awarded $2.8 million to provide “expert specialist support, development and configuration services to monitor and support the digital interactions with ATO applications,” an ATO spokesperson told CRN.

The company beat out two other bids following a competitive process leveraging the ATO’s ICT Professional Services Panel. The agency declined to reveal the other bids, citing commercial confidentiality.

“Epicon’s response presented the greatest value for money,” the spokesperson added.

Accenture scored $1.5 million for “expert technical services” to develop an Enterprise Architecture framework.

The ATO spokesperson said Accenture was approached directly as the company had “the necessary deep understanding” of the agency’s ATO’s existing technology architecture and organisational goals.

The contract with Data#3, valued at $1.6 million, is for the provision of Extended Security Updates for ATO's servers running Windows Server 2008. The spokesperson said the servers are set to go out of Extended Support this month.

The deal is part of the federal government’s volume sourcing arrangement with Data#3 for Microsoft software, services and deliveries, where agencies are required to source the extended updates from the company.

Also in the same month, the ATO handed $20 million to Macquarie Telecom to provide secure internet gateway (SIG) and security services for a three-year period.

