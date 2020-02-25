Epicor partners with JCurve to expand aged care offering

Stephen Canning and Greg O'Loan

JCurve Solutions (ASX: JCS), has partnered with ERP software provider, Epicor, as the US-Based company looks to increase its stake in the local aged care market

As part of the initial agreement, Epicor will deploy JCurve’s service management and scheduling software, Riyo, to deliver services to clients in the sector.

“With our close engagement with the progressive team at Epicor, we are confident that our rich functionality of Riyo has the flexibility and scalability to deliver the greatest value to the Aged and Community Care sector,” said JCS CEO, Stephen Canning.

The cloud-based mobile software will be used to augment Epicor’s existing Senior Living Solution software.

"With Australia’s ageing population and continuous transformation of the industry resulting from major reforms and policy updates, service providers must prepare for growth and take advantage of the opportunities to serve this market better and ensure the best care available," said Greg O’Loan, Regional VP of Epicor.

 “With the combination of Riyo’s feature-rich technology, a modern user interface, and Epicor’s deep industry experience, we look forward to providing a market-leading rostering and scheduling solution for the growing Aged and Community Care sector,” He added.

