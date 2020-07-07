Epson launches premium partner program in Australia

Epson has launched its Premium partner program in Australia as part of a bid to strengthen and expand its business in the country.

The new program offers new benefits to current partners and aims to bring in more partners into the fold.

New partner rewards come in the form of sales, marketing and financial benefits, which also includes marketing support commensurate on a partner’s status tier, as well as invitations to various Epson events locally and globally.

Partners can be part of any of the following status tiers:

Epson Premium Partner

Premium Partner Program Gold

Premium Partner Program Platinum

Sales incentives include access to dedicated Epson sales and pre-sales support, access to exclusive promotions, access to discounts on demonstration equipment and premium sales lead referrals.

Marketing benefits meanwhile include shared marketing funds, access to in-depth product and sales training material, Epson merchandise, access to the comprehensive Channel Epson website, being highlighted on the where-to-buy listing on Epson’s main website and eligibility to participate in key Epson events.

The financial incentives meanwhile include special project support to help partners win more business. Partners also get direct access to a dedicated technical support team with bespoke service and support training programs, service manuals, spare parts and service tools.

Epson Australia managing director Craig Heckenberg said the new program is what the company sees as the core of its business moving forward.

“The principles that underpin the program are simple – we are building serious, long-term relationships with all of our partners. As a result, each partner will achieve a status tier within the program and the appropriate rewards that come with that status,” Heckenberg said.

“At the end of the day our Premium Partner Program creates opportunities for Epson and our partners to mutually grow our businesses.”

Heckenberg said Australia and the rest of the world has recently gone through challenges and tragedies like the bushfires and COVID-19, and despite these challenges Epson remains committed as ever to its customers and communities in which it operates.

“Right now our focus is getting business back on track and our new Premium Partner Program is very much part of that,” he added.