Epson transitions to fully renewable energy use

Supplied.

Epson has been certified under the Australian GreenPower and the New Zealand Energy Certificate System (NZECS) as using 100 per cent renewable energy at all of its offices and company sites on both sides of the Tasman.

GreenPower is accredited Australian renewable electricity sourced from the sun, wind, water and bioenergy.

The program is a government accreditation that ensures the electricity use of customers that buy GreenPower is matched with renewable electricity added to the grid.

NZECS verifies that the electricity Epson consumes from the national grid is matched on an annual basis with electricity produced from certified renewable electricity generation farms.

Epson joined global initiative RE100, as part of a group of global businesses driving the transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity.

In March 2021, the group announced that all businesses will receive their electricity needs from 100 per cent renewable energy sources by 2023, and Epson says, that this transition is in line.

Epson purchased certified renewable energy through its electricity retailers.

Epson Australia managing director Craig Heckenberg said “in our renewed Environmental Vision established in 2021, Epson made a firm commitment to achieve carbon negative and be underground resource free by 2050.”

“We have set targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our operations and value chain, aligning with the 1.5°C scenario of the Paris Agreement and the criteria of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).”

“By 2025, our aim is to reduce scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 34 per cent compared to FY2017 levels."

"To achieve this, renewable electricity is a top priority in our decarbonisation strategy," he added.

Heckenberg also said that “Epson is deeply committed to minimising our environmental impact and this commitment extends beyond our operational practices.”

“We also actively collaborate with business partners and embrace open innovation to explore new markets and further expand our potential to contribute to environmental sustainability.”

Epson Australia environment and sustainability manager Fatida Un said “sourcing 100 per cent renewable electricity will significantly reduce Epson's annual carbon emissions, enabling us to report zero market-based Scope 2 electricity emissions.”

“This decision drives investment in renewable energy projects and supports the global transition to a sustainable, low-carbon future,” Un added.   

