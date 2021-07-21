Equinix appoints APAC channel chief

Data centre operator Equinix has appointed three new regional vice presidents of channel sales, including Sophie Ben Sadia for Asia Pacific.

Ben Sadia, along with the new VPs for EMEA, Orla Ni Chorcora, and the Americas, Kevin Thames, will report directly to Equinix global channel senior vice president Jules Johnston.

According to a Q&A on Equinix’s corporate blog, Ben Sadia joined Equinix in May this year and is based in Singapore.

Before joining Equinix, Ben Sadia was most recently Schneider Electric channels and alliances vice president and Secure Power division edge computing leader for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Russia and South America.

Before that, she worked for Alcatel-Lucent in France.

“We have two priorities in Asia Pacific with our partners. The first is to increase awareness of all the changes within our partner community to show the extent of the support available. From the new team structure and new tools such as the Partner Direct Quoting tool, to products that are partner first,” Ben Sadia said in the blog post.

“The second is ensuring alignment with partners on our target opportunities such as the hybrid multicloud architecture or edge computing, and how to grow those opportunities by defining the joint solution and value proposition. For instance, our partners can leverage Platform Equinix to trailblaze innovation and create value added outcomes for customers.”

Johnston announced the job appointments in a separate blog post that outlined the company’s channel strategy.

The post notes that this year, Equinix revamped its partner program and its partner portal. It also launched the Global Channel Organization to unify resellers and the Global Channel Programs teams, and the Channel Acceleration Council, a global cross-functional team.

“All our efforts around consolidating partner and channel initiatives focus on this fundamental goal: to accelerate the adoption of Equinix and partner solutions by our mutual customer communities,” Johnston said in her post.

“We’re addressing this core objective by working to optimize partner communication and to enhance message consistency from our organization to the partner community. Our initiative to consolidate the partner champions – and elevate their collective voices within Equinix – is all about making communication simpler and more effective ... Making interaction with Equinix seamless for our partners and supporting their investments in integration with the Equinix platform is paramount.”