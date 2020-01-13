Equinix appoints Guy Danskine as new Australian leader

Equinix has found a new Australian leader in nine-year company veteran Guy Danskine.

He joined the data centre operator in 2011 as a global account manager in Sydney before relocating to San Francisco three years later, most recently in the role of senior director of strategic alliances. Prior to Equinix, he led sales and business development for Geo Networks in London, in additional to leadership and sales roles at Optus and Hutchison Telecoms.

Danskine replaces former Australian managing director Jeremy Deutsch, who was promoted to Equinix’s president of Asia-Pacific in July 2019 after 11 years with the company.

Danskine will relocate back to Australia, where he’ll report to Deutsch.

“As Equinix continues to expand, introducing new products and services to customers in Australia, I’m excited to be home and rejoin the team here,” said Danskine.

“Over the past several years we have seen that Australian organisations are very fast adopters of new technologies, and I look forward to helping deliver added value to our customers deploying across Australia and furthering Equinix’s position as the market leader.”

Deutsch welcomed Danskine to the new job, saying he has a proven track record of business growth and accelerating Equinix’s market position.

“With his experience managing a global, cross-functional team and growing our strategic partnerships to unlock mutual value, I am confident he will continue to deliver on our commitment in Australia to provide our customers with interconnection solutions that support digital transformation and cloud adoption initiatives,” said Deutsch.